Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,249.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $107,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

