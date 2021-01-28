Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 187,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $11,101,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,749,905 shares of company stock valued at $182,749,637.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 218,737 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.