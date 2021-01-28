Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.