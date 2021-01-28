Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 580 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 148.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 25.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

