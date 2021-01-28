Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 38,940 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,940 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

