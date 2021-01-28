Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 18,846 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,846 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $62.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

