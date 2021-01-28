Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 7,670 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,893,000 after purchasing an additional 599,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptiv by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 513,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after buying an additional 370,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,528,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

