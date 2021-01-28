Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 7,670 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

