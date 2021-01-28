Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $5.71 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.90.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $349,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 682,419 shares of company stock worth $54,552,736. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLM stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

