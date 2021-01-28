Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,960 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 115,765 shares of company stock worth $479,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.83 million, a P/E ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

