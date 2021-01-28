Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

DEO stock opened at $154.26 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.95.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

