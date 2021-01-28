Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.62 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 228,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.