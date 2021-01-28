Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

