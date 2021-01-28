Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,592 shares of company stock valued at $21,918,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $224.78 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $205.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.