PieDAO DEFI++ Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for about $3.05 or 0.00009756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.02 million and $3,690.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00052192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00133340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00287739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00036511 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

PieDAO DEFI++ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

