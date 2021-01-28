Phuong Y. Phillips Sells 14,632 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 14,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $160,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zynga stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,879,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

