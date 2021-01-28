Phore Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $16,000.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014692 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,159,374 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

