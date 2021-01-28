Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Phore has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $34,358.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014271 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,162,549 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

