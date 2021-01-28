Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

PSX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.09. 17,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,890. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.