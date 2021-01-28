Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

