PFG Advisors Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $67.80.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

