PFG Advisors Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $53.42.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

