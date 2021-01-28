PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

