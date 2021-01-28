PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $107.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.