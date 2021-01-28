PFG Advisors Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $260.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.44 and a 200 day moving average of $267.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $704.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

