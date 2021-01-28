PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Netflix by 52.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $3,428,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $523.28 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.17. The firm has a market cap of $231.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

