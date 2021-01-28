PFG Advisors Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $249.26 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $259.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.58 and a 200 day moving average of $234.70.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

