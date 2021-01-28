PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 14,135 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000.

PTBD opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

