Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PSMMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Simmons restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.24. 4,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,143. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

