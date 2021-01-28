Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 24,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

