Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 384,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 135,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,450.03% and a net margin of 92.33%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

