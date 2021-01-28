Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $49.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

