Performa Ltd US LLC Invests $30,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,747,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,329,000 after purchasing an additional 95,338 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,307,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,298,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,979,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

