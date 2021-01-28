PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

PEP stock opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

