People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Raised to $16.25

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $16.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of PBCT opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

