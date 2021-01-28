Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.55-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $759.7-795.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.75 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.75 EPS.

PNR opened at $57.10 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Pentair alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.15.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.