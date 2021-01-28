Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.
Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $66.84.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
