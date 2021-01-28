Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was up 15.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 4,601,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,456,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $423.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $47,195 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 643.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,001,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 481,041 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

