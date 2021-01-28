PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Down 7%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price was down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.34. Approximately 842,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,007,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.