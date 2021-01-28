PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $10.90 on Thursday, hitting $240.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,177. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

