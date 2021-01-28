Paylocity (PCTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Paylocity has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY opened at $186.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 164.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other Paylocity news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.