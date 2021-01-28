Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 12,699 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $858,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $171,378.52.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $178,753.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $175,274.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $175,946.40.

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $174,859.28.

On Friday, January 8th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,091 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $354,384.51.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $327,604.20.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $149,911.18.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $9,168,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.