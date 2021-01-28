Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

