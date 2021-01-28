Passage Bio, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.71) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) – Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13.

PASG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

