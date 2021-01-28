Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.40

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 204764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

