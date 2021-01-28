Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce $350.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.20 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $379.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 145,717 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.94 million, a PE ratio of -119.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $34.40.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.