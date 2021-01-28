Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Park National has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.

Get Park National alerts:

PRK opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Park National has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park National will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.