Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 225.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $335.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.38.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

