Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boston Properties by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 236.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $72,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

