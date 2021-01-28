Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 692.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 93,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

ALB opened at $168.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.36. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

